Namibia allocates 8.5 mln USD to bridge digital divide

WINDHOEK, Nov. 19 — Namibia has intensified efforts to narrow the digital divide by allocating 145 million Namibian dollars (about 8.5 million U.S. dollars) for the next phase of the Universal Service Fund (USF) rollout.

The allocation forms part of national capital projects for the 2024-2027 period to accelerate the deployment of digital technology and infrastructure across the country.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus confirmed the allocation on Wednesday during the commissioning of the new USF Epinga tower in the Ohangwena Region.

“It stands as a testament to our nation’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that every Namibian, regardless of their location, has access to vital communication services,” she said.

The USF, a government-mandated initiative managed by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia, serves as the primary vehicle for expanding access to information and communication technology in underserved and unserved areas.

“Under Phase Two, 11 sites have been allocated for new infrastructure development. The bidding process has been completed, and I am pleased to announce that the award of these sites will be made public this Friday,” she said.

The Epinga tower, which became operational on Wednesday, represents the first site completed under Phase One. Once the initial phase is fully rolled out, nine new 4G towers will provide high-speed mobile services to an estimated 4,765 Namibians, she said.

Beyond connectivity, the program will offer free 4G voice and broadband data services for seven years to 16 schools and four clinics, according to the minister. (Xinhua)

