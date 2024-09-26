NAMIBIA-ZAMBEZI-STRANDED HIPPOS

(240925) -- ZAMBEZI, Sept. 25, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Stranded hippopotamuses are pictured at the Munambeza Pond in the Zambezi Region, Namibia, on Sept. 25, 2024. About 130 hippopotamuses are stranded in the mud in northeastern Namibia, as water levels continue to drop due to severe drought, a government official said Wednesday. To address this urgent situation, Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism is drilling boreholes to pump water into the Munambeza Pond in the Zambezi Region, spokesperson Romeo Muyunda told Xinhua. (Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism/Handout via Xinhua)