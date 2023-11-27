UNAM/AMT Mobile Planetarium Receives N$450,000 Boost from Nedbank Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 27 — In a proactive move to address educational disparities in Namibia, specifically in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), Nedbank Namibia has made a significant contribution of four hundred and fifty thousand Namibia dollars (N$450,000) to the University of Namibia (UNAM) / AMT Mobile Planetarium. The official handover ceremony occurred at the UNAM premises on November 23, 2023.

The initiative seeks to bolster the accessibility and quality of science education, particularly in remote areas where such resources are limited. The generous donation will be allocated over the next three years, amounting to N$150,000 annually.

The UNAM / AMT Mobile Planetarium, an inflatable and interactive facility, has been strategically designed to bring the wonders of the cosmos directly to students throughout Namibia. This innovative initiative addresses a crucial gap in the Namibian educational landscape by providing hands-on astronomical education, aiming to inspire young minds in the field of astrophysics. The mobile facility will deliver a variety of programs tailored to different educational levels, ranging from basic stargazing to exploring complex phenomena like black holes and distant galaxies. The interactive nature of these programs will directly engage students, allowing them to learn from and collaborate with expert astronomers.

Martha Murorua, Managing Director of Nedbank Namibia, underscored the strategic significance of this investment, stating, “Our support aligns with our commitment to delivering value to society by supporting community development initiatives and enhancing access to educational opportunities in STEM. It embodies our belief in the transformative power of education and the upliftment of our youth, who will bear the mantle of progress.”

The success of the planetarium was evident during the pilot phase of the project. In 2019, technical partners, including the Africa Millimetre Telescope programme, Radboud University, and the Netherlands Research School for Astronomy, trained experts in Namibia, visiting several schools in remote areas such as Erongo and Nkurenkuru. During this outreach, over 1,500 children were introduced to the planetarium concept in a matter of days. In May 2022, the first two Namibian planetarium operators, Lott Frans and Hiiko Katjaita, were trained to conduct shows and train other operators. Since then, the planetarium has visited over fifty different locations, reaching more than eight thousand two hundred attendees.

Future goals for the planetarium project include creating interactive resources for educators to use in conjunction with the shows and collaborating with the National Institute for Educational Development (NIED) to enhance the presence and integration of astronomy within Namibia’s educational curriculum.

The anticipated impact of this project extends beyond immediate educational outcomes. By fostering a greater interest in the STEM field, particularly in astrophysics, the planetarium has the potential to be a catalyst for cultivating a generation of professionals equipped for the demands of future jobs. These roles, often complex and high-skilled, could enhance the earning potential of these future scientists and contribute substantially to Namibia’s economic development.