Namibia, Angola sign agreement to combat cross-border corruption

WINDHOEK, Nov. 20 — Namibia and Angola on Wednesday signed a new asset-sharing agreement in the Namibian capital Windhoek, formalizing a key bilateral commitment to combat cross-border corruption and illicit financial flows.

The agreement, signed by Namibia‘s Minister of Justice and Labor Relations Fillemon Wise Immanuel and Angola’s Auditor General Helder Fernando Pitta Gros, aims to strengthen cooperation in tracing, recovering, and returning unlawfully acquired assets that may have been moved or hidden across the region.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Immanuel highlighted the long-standing and strategic ties between the two countries, saying the agreement reflects their continued cooperation in the recovery and equitable sharing of illicit assets.

Gros acknowledged the challenge corruption has posed in Angola and said the government is determined to confront it head-on.

The signing, he noted, underscores the role of dialogue and intergovernmental cooperation in fighting corruption. He also expressed appreciation for Namibia‘s constructive approach and commitment to partnership, saying it sets a positive example for the international community. Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua

Post Views: 20