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Namibia sets deadline to implement presidential reform agenda
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Namibia sets deadline to implement presidential reform agenda

June 25, 2026

WINDHOEK, June 25– Namibia has directed government ministries and agencies to begin implementing key economic and social reforms by Aug. 10, as the country moves to translate recommendations from presidential task forces into concrete action.

Speaking at the closing of a stakeholder engagement session on the Namibia Public-Private Forum (NamPPF) and the Presidential Task Force on Wednesday, Director General of the National Planning Commission (NPC) Kaire Mbuende said state institutions must immediately act on executive directives and ensure the timely implementation of agreed reforms.

According to Mbuende, the NPC will continue coordinating implementation efforts to ensure that the task force recommendations help improve the business environment, strengthen service delivery, unlock investment opportunities, and support economic recovery and job creation.

“The NamPPF working groups will continue providing structured platforms for focused engagement between government and industry representatives on specific issues of competitiveness, investment, enterprise development, and economic transformation,” he said.

Mbuende also announced that preparations are underway for the second Namibia Public-Private Forum, expected to take place in October or November.

The forum will review progress on commitments and directives adopted during the inaugural gathering, assess implementation challenges, and agree on priority actions going forward.

Launched in October 2025 under the leadership of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the NamPPF seeks to strengthen cooperation between government and the private sector to support the objectives of Namibia’s Sixth National Development Plan and Vision 2030. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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