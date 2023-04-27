Trending Now
Home InternationalENTERTAINMENT MultiChoice Talent Factory: Empowering Africa’s Next Generation of Storytellers
MultiChoice Talent Factory: Empowering Africa’s Next Generation of Storytellers
ENTERTAINMENT

MultiChoice Talent Factory: Empowering Africa’s Next Generation of Storytellers

April 27, 2023

By Staff Reporter

Johannesburg, April 27 — The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) initiative, which provides training and talent development in the entertainment industry, has had a significant impact at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Five MTF alumni were nominated across three categories, highlighting the success of the MTF Academies in educating the next generation of African storytellers and multiplying the impact of entertainment talent on the continent.

Wilson Nkya and Philipo Ngonyani’s production, Mvamizi, and Nkya and Jane Moshi’s production, Frida, were both nominated in the Best Indigenous Language: Swahili and Best Movie East Africa categories at AMVCA 9. Orire Nwani, another MTF alumnus, was nominated for Best Short Film/Online Video for Love Language, and Emmanuel Mwape was nominated for Best Movie Southern Africa for Silver Lining.

The MTF initiative has honed the skills of over 120 emerging TV and film production professionals in 13 countries across Africa over its four years of existence. The program has created an MTF Alumni Network of skilled graduates that now occupy significant roles across the industry, including directors, producers, sound designers, camera operators, art directors, scriptwriters, and editors. These professionals use their newfound knowledge to bring African stories to the world.

Nwabisa Matyumza, MTF Director for Africa, acknowledged the accomplishments of the MTF graduates at the AMVCAs and commended the program for the impact it is causing across the industry and national economies. Victoria Goro, MTF East Africa Academy Director, extended her congratulations to the nominated alumni and expressed her pride in their work.

The MTF Academy’s impact on the awards and across the industry highlights the Africa-wide power of the program. It delivers well-trained professionals to production houses and TV stations in their respective home countries, and graduates have launched documentary series and created award-winning feature films.

MTF Academy West Africa Director Atinuke Babatunde said, “We’re proud to see our people making waves at the AMVCAs. It’s more proof of how their work contributes to the creative space and also helps to grow the economy of their countries.”

With MTF alumni now firmly embedded across the African broadcasting industry, the future of television and film production on the continent looks bright. Nwabisa congratulated the MTF teams for their role in the successes of MTF program graduates, saying, “MTF is making a powerful impact, shaping the future of our industry, and having a multiplier effect across the economies of many African countries. We are proud to see the unique stories they are telling.”

Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 66
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” tops North American...

February 20, 2023

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tops North American box...

December 5, 2022

Costa Titch’s Legacy Lives on as Fans Mourn...

March 15, 2023

Obakeng Kokwe’s All Things Musical summer series debut

May 4, 2022

Beloved book and stage production adapted into a...

February 25, 2022

China’s StarTimes injects 1.76 mln USD to boost...

February 10, 2022

Khosi from South Africa Wins Big Brother Titans...

April 5, 2023

Getroud met Rugby hangs up its boots in...

February 19, 2022

Hisense Counts Down to 2022 FIFA World Cup...

October 20, 2022

Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Beijing 2022 to...

January 18, 2022