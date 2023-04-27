Telecom Namibia CEO Highlights Importance of ICT Services at SATA Conference

By Prince Mupiri

WINDHOEK, April 27 — The Southern Africa Telecommunications Association (SATA) Hosts Regional Conference to Advance ICT Services and Infrastructure

On April 26, delegates from member nations of the Southern Africa Telecommunications Association (SATA) gathered in Swakopmund for a three-day conference focused on the theme “ICT Connectivity and Service Delivery for the Benefit of All: Transforming our Society through Broadband and ICT Developments.” The conference aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration on topics such as modern technology and infrastructure policy, as well as approaches to developing the telecommunications sector.

Namibian government officials joined ICT industry participants from across the Southern African region to oversee a Conference focused on advancing services to provide world-class services to the region’s people.

In his opening remarks, Governor Neville Andre emphasized the potential for telecommunications companies and other ICT stakeholders to consolidate and expand links and synergies through interaction and information exchange, driving SADC’s ICT sector development. He noted that the ICT sector has a huge and positive impact on economic growth, accelerating the flow of goods and services across SADC national borders.

Telecom Namibia CEO Dr. Stanley Shanapinda stressed that the availability of ICT services is critical for investors, as the lack of such services can impede communication with officials, trading partners, and customers, which can isolate a nation from the global economy.

The SATA Conference, the largest gathering on ICT in the region, provides an important platform for promoting the growth of ICTs and telecommunications. The event generates influential and senior experts in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry from within and outside the SADC region and serves as a platform to prepare and approve the Southern African Telecommunications Association’s (SATA) projects, programs, and budget for the new fiscal year.

With participants from Namibia, Angola, Zambia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zambia, the discussions held during the conference will help advance the development of the Southern African ICT industry to compete with the rest of the world and meet the expectations of governments, corporations, and residential customers. – Namibia Daily News