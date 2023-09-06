MultiChoice Highlights the Power of Authenticity in African TV and Film

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 6 — In a recent panel discussion at MIP Africa, MultiChoice emphasized the importance of authenticity, hyperlocal storytelling, and a deep understanding of the audience for success in the African television and film industry.

The discussion, titled “Unlocking Opportunities: MultiChoice and the African Film & TV Industry,” was part of MIP Africa, an annual event where African content creators, producers, and sellers showcase their work to a global audience. MultiChoice plays a pivotal role as a sponsor of both MIP Africa and Fame Week Africa, a week-long festival focusing on African television, music, and film.

Waldimar Pelser, Channel Director: Premium Channels at MultiChoice, stressed the significance of content creators knowing their market intimately. He stated that the most productive conversations are with producers who consume MultiChoice content and have a visceral understanding of their audience. Pelser emphasized the need for content that can only be produced locally, offering viewers a unique experience that can’t be found elsewhere.

While popular genres include drama and unscripted reality, the consensus is that successful themes are universal, but viewers desire a “uniquely South African” touch. Authenticity, warmth, and optimism in dramas tend to attract viewers, while gimmicks have a low tolerance in any genre. For unscripted reality, shows that reflect the audience’s own experiences tend to resonate the most.

Tebogo Matlawa, Head of Scripted Content: Middle & Mass: South Africa at MultiChoice, echoed Pelser’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of understanding the audience’s perspective when creating content. He noted that family-oriented shows, often with a female point of view and devoid of excessive risqué content, have performed well. While action and dramas find success, violence is generally not well-received.

Victor Sanchez Aghahowa, Head of Production, West Africa for MultiChoice Africa, and Nicola van Niekerk, Head of Content for Premium Channels and co-productions, reiterated MultiChoice’s success with hyperlocal content. Aghahowa emphasized the need for compelling characters in relatable situations, as authenticity is key for the younger audience.

Van Niekerk highlighted Showmax’s success with documentaries and dramas, while also stressing the importance of co-productions. She advised producers to understand the global strategies of broadcasters to assess where a story might find success.

Van Niekerk cautioned against assuming that what works locally will work globally, emphasizing the need for a beautiful setting, an English language base, and a focus on crime for co-productions.

Lerato Moruti, Senior Manager of Reality and Entertainment for Middle & Mass: M-Net, noted that successful reality shows often provide a sense of tabloid voyeurism. Family-based reality shows tend to resonate with viewers, but South Africans also seek meaning in content, responding well to “help TV” that addresses real issues.

Understanding the audience, maintaining authenticity, and crafting hyperlocal stories emerge as crucial elements in the African television and film landscape, according to MultiChoice’s insights shared during the panel discussion.