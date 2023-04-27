Namibia International Energy Conference Officially Opens

By Staffer Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 27 — Leaders from some of Africa’s top oil and gas service companies opened the 5th edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference on April 26th in Windhoek. The event aims to promote collaboration, knowledge sharing, and investment linkages to drive Africa’s energy landscape as a catalyst for socioeconomic development. The Managing Director of strategic advisory firm RichAfrica Consultancy, Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni, highlighted Namibia’s growing role in foreign policy and the optimal benefits of collaboration and natural resource exploitation. The Acting Executive Director for Namibia’s Ministry of Mines & Energy, Bryan Eiseb, emphasized the Government’s dedication to leveraging the country’s diverse energy potential to promote self-sufficiency and develop interconnectivity systems.

Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy serves as the leading agency in attracting private investment in resource exploration and development. Recent major oil discoveries like the Graff-1 oil exploration well in Block 2913A in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia position the southern African country to attract significant foreign investment. The Graff-1 discovery, estimated to contain between 250 and 300 million barrels of oil, represents a turning point for the country’s energy sector. The Country Chair for Shell Namibia, Dennis Sekveld, delivered an address as part of the conference’s opening remarks and committed to maximizing local employment in the country and working with the government towards a multilateral strategy.

The two-day conference, under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Energy Towards Value Creation,’ will focus on global and continental energy perspectives and their impact, the latest developments in the oil and gas industry, the status of the power and electricity market, the role of natural gas, as well as the future of renewables. Namibia as a destination for energy investments will take centre stage during the event, which is set to drive industry growth and development.

– Namibia Daily News