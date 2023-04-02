Young rapper and music producer Tbg Rafael takes South Africa by storm

By Shaka Chai

JOHANNESBURG, April 2 — At just 26 years old, Ahmed Rabohale, better known by his stage name Tbg Rafael, has already established himself as a big shot in the South African music industry. The rapper, songwriter, and producer has won multiple awards for his music, cementing his place in the industry.

Tbg Rafael began his musical career at the age of 13 in 2010 and has since performed on big stages in various cities in South Africa, including popular locations like Bolobedu, Pretoria, and Johannesburg, as well as Rustenburg, Giyani, and Malamulele. His versatility as a music producer, able to create different types of music genres, has won him recognition and awards at major music awards ceremonies such as the GAMA 2019 and Mzansi Youth Awards in consecutive years of 2020.

Tbg Rafael has won multiple Best Music Producer Awards in 2020 and 2021 and most recently, in 2022, he won the Mpumalanga Hip Hop music award under the category of best independent or GOAT of our time and Great Times Magazine Awards 2022 as the best music producer. He has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the music industry in South Africa.

Currently, Tbg Rafael has been nominated for one of the biggest awards in Africa, the Founder of the Year 2021 in Kenya, alongside nominees from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria. With his unique style and exceptional talent, Tbg Rafael is sure to make waves in the music industry for years to come.

Tbg Rafael’s success story serves as an inspiration to young musicians across Africa, proving that with hard work and dedication, one can rise to the top of their chosen field. As he continues to make great music, we can only expect to see more of Tbg Rafael in the future. – Namibia Daily News