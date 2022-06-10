Mpacha Airport at Katima Mulilo to get N$39 million facelift

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 10 June 2022 – The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) held the groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of the runway, taxiway, and apron at Mpacha Airport at Katima Mulilo on Thursday.

The rehabilitation work at the airport is expected to cost N$39 309 488.

At the ceremony NAC chairperson, Leake S Hangala said that airports in the transport sector contribute significantly to the socio and economic development of the country, and the importance is manifested in tourism and employment directly and indirectly through the supply chain of goods and services.

He said there is a need for a new and modern terminal building with associated pavements and infrastructure at Mpacha Airport to encourage tourism, and a competitive advantage, considering the strategic location of Katima Mulilo.

He hoped that talks with the Zambezi regional council for land to accommodate the new terminal buildings will reach their final stage soon as this forms part of the National Tourism Recovery Plan.

Minister of Transport and Works John Mutorwa in his policy statement stressed to the various stakeholders that acquiring about 50 hectares of land for new facilities and infrastructure was needed for both Katima Mulilo and Rundu.

He further emphasised the importance of realising that we live in a global village that is continuously advancing with technological material, hence, modern and quality transport infrastructure is the key getaway from regional to global economic development. – Namibia Daily News