Trending Now
Home NationalAgriculture Keetmanshoop Agricultural, Industrial & Trade Expo taking place in September
Keetmanshoop Agricultural, Industrial & Trade Expo taking place in September
Agriculture

Keetmanshoop Agricultural, Industrial & Trade Expo taking place in September

June 10, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, June 10 — The Keetmanshoop Agricultural, Industrial & Trade Expo (KAITE), formally known as the Keetmanshoop Agricultural Show, will take place from 6 to 10 September.

The date launch was at the Central Lodge in the town on Thursday and was to invite the public in terms of funds, donations and sponsors and to thank them for the previous show that was in 2019 before the pandemic.

Keynote speaker, Benedictus Diergaardt, acting chief regional officer of //Kharas said that KAITE contributes to the social development of the region at large.

This is a platform for the local businesses and SMEs to be exposed and form partnerships.

He urged the public to get involved in the planning and organisation of the event and most importantly for local businessmen and institutions to aid the local event financially. – Namibia Daily News

 

Post Views: 88
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Exciting challenges for young women in new farming...

May 6, 2022

Universal Aquaculture Association launched in capital

October 15, 2018

Space for agri-enterprise growth

June 7, 2022

Tree planting ceremony held to mark sister relationship...

April 8, 2021

Namibia celebrates Arbor Day

October 13, 2018

Agricultural sector minimum wage to rise 18 pct

November 10, 2021

Israel invents biocontrol method to protect date palms...

October 12, 2018

 Tanzanian woman pioneers in hydroponic farming.

March 26, 2021

Agriculture’s contribution to GDP declining: Schlettwein

June 18, 2018

Kavango West gets N$400 000 injection for rural...

February 23, 2022