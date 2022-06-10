Keetmanshoop Agricultural, Industrial & Trade Expo taking place in September

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, June 10 — The Keetmanshoop Agricultural, Industrial & Trade Expo (KAITE), formally known as the Keetmanshoop Agricultural Show, will take place from 6 to 10 September.

The date launch was at the Central Lodge in the town on Thursday and was to invite the public in terms of funds, donations and sponsors and to thank them for the previous show that was in 2019 before the pandemic.

Keynote speaker, Benedictus Diergaardt, acting chief regional officer of //Kharas said that KAITE contributes to the social development of the region at large.

This is a platform for the local businesses and SMEs to be exposed and form partnerships.

He urged the public to get involved in the planning and organisation of the event and most importantly for local businessmen and institutions to aid the local event financially. – Namibia Daily News