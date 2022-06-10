USA trade mission visits Erongo region

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, June 10 – A United States trade mission led by Namibia’s Ambassador to the US, Magreth Mensah, paid a courtesy call on the governor of the Erongo region, Neville Andre, on Thursday.

They were joined by all regional mayors and chief executive officers as well as US-based companies operating in the region.

“Erongo is the perfect region that you’ve come to. To see what can be done, in terms of education etc for the betterment of our people,” Governor Andre said welcoming the delegation.

The group of coordinators, professors, doctors and representatives from the State of Virginia, University of Texas, UT Health San Antonio Texas and all around the US from various sectors visited Namibia with the aim of establishing partnerships with the country.

Sectors they are keen to assist in include health, industrial skills training, tourism, mineral beneficiation, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, agriculture, sports, renewable energy, value addition, and logistics.

“Twenty-one (21) African countries have already started in conservative engagement projects, and we want Namibia to be the 22nd African country to engage in these projects. We want to grow our people. We should eat what we produce, we should manufacture what we need and we should educate using the skills that we need,” said Ambassador Mensah. – Namibia Daily News