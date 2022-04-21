73 killed in Zimbabwe’s road accidents during Easter holiday

HARARE, April 21 — At least 73 people were killed and 202 others injured in 264 road accidents recorded during the Easter and Independence holidays, police said Wednesday.

This is higher than the 22 people who died in 401 road accidents during the same period last year.

Zimbabwe held its 42nd independence anniversary on Monday, coinciding with Easter Monday.

Police attributed the majority of the accidents to human error.

“A comprehensive analysis by the police has revealed that most of the accidents are attributed to human error, which includes speeding, inattention, misjudgment, overtaking error, and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers,” police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.

He said the most serious accidents occurred during the night when most travelers were observed to be moving in large numbers, ignoring safety measures and overloading vehicles, especially those who intended to go to public gatherings for Easter commemorations.

He said the bus crash in Manicaland Province on the eve of Easter Friday recorded the highest death toll of churchgoers at 38.

Nyathi said there was a need for motorists and stakeholders to have a total change of mindset when it comes to road safety during holidays, encouraging them to be responsible and always exercise caution on the roads.

He also urged churches to hold their Easter gatherings in local areas to curtail accidents due to long-distance traveling and fatigue. (Xinhua)