Mozambican president says CPC’s experience “source of inspiration”

MAPUTO, July 7 — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said on Tuesday that the experience of the Communist Party of China (CPC) continues to inspire the world.

“The unique experience of the Communist Party of China continues to serve as an inexhaustible source of inspiration to accelerate scientific and technological innovation, intensify the culture of hard work and integrity, as paths that will lead us to overcome poverty and build peaceful and prosperous nations,” said Nyusi, also the leader of the Mozambique Liberation Front.

Nyusi made the remarks at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link on Tuesday.

“We are witnessing today, the trajectory of a people which began in Shanghai in 1921, with changes worldwide, and has never been seen in the history of humanity,” said Nyusi.

As the world is still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Nyusi said that the pandemic “has increasingly reinforced the view that we all live in the same village, that only (by standing ) together can we win this pandemic.”

The president also lauded the Belt and Road Initiative for promoting “an open, inclusive, balanced global economy based on the principle of win-win.”

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Mozambique Liberation Front Roque Silva Samuel praised the CPC at the summit for its people-oriented philosophy.

“That is what makes the political, economic, and social investment in China to contribute essentially to the quality of life of the Chinese people,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the common enemy of mankind, he said, describing China’s role as crucial in this fight.

“Just look (at) the vaccines China has been distributing in the form of support. This is an extremely positive gesture. China has an important role in this matter,” he said.

– Xinhua