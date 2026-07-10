Burkina Faso’s economy grows 5.3 pct in 2025

OUAGADOUGOU, July 10– Burkina Faso’s economy grew 5.3 percent in 2025, up from 4.8 percent a year earlier, while its overall budget deficit narrowed sharply, the government said on Thursday after the Council of Ministers approved the 2025 budget execution bill.

Meeting under the chairmanship of Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore, the cabinet adopted the draft budget execution law and its annexes for the 2025 fiscal year.

According to Fatoumata Bako Traore, minister delegate in charge of the budget, the country’s macroeconomic performance remained strong despite global geopolitical tensions and continued security challenges.

She attributed the positive results to the government’s agro-pastoral and fisheries development drive, major investments under presidential initiatives and strong domestic revenue mobilization.

The overall budget deficit fell to about 334 billion CFA francs (about 583 million U.S. dollars) in 2025 from 856 billion CFA francs in 2024, while the country’s national accounting surplus increased to 72 billion CFA francs from 4 billion CFA francs over the same period.

Traore said the improvement was also supported by Burkina Faso’s strong credit standing in the regional financial market and efforts to rationalize public spending.

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