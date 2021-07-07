Namibian president lauds CPC’s people-centered governance

WINDHOEK, July 7 — Namibian President Hage Geingob on Tuesday spoke highly of the relationship between China and Namibia, as well as the Communist Party of China (CPC) for its people-centered, far-sighted governance.

Speaking at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link, Geingob described China as an all-weather friend, noting his country has learned a lot, and will continue to learn more from the CPC in terms of its people-centered development philosophy.

Geingob lauded the constantly improving Namibia-China relations, saying China has stood with his country since the days of the liberation struggle, and their cooperation in such areas as infrastructure, cultural exchanges and technology continues to blossom.

The CPC, like many liberation movements on the African continent, “represents the revolutionary vanguard against the forces of imperialism and colonialism around the world,” said Geingob, who is also the leader of the country’s ruling party South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO).

“The CPC led people to victory through revolution, built the People’s Republic of China, and by doing so, opened a new journey towards prosperity,” he said. “Similarly, SWAPO led the people to victory through the liberation struggle, built the Republic of Namibia, thus opened a new journey towards prosperity.”

Geingob said Namibia is still facing a series of issues that obstruct its development. “It is for this reason that upon assuming my duties as president, I declared (an) all-out war against poverty and corruption,” he noted.

According to the president, with a large number of national budget investments in health, education, social welfare and infrastructure development, his country has managed to reduce poverty from 70 percent in 1990 to 18 percent so far. (Xinhua)