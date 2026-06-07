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Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking Chornobyl nuclear waste storage site
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Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking Chornobyl nuclear waste storage site

June 7, 2026

KIEV, June 7– Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom on Sunday accused Russia of attacking its spent nuclear fuel storage facility near the disused Chornobyl power plant.

According to Energoatom, a drone strike occurred at around 2:10 a.m. local time (2310 GMT Saturday), partially destroying the facility’s container-receiving building.

The agency said that no spent nuclear fuel was stored in the damaged structure.

A fire covering an area of about 40 square meters was promptly contained and fully extinguished.

No casualties among personnel were reported. As of Sunday morning, radiation levels at the facility site remain within normal limits.

Russia has not responded to the alleged attack on the facility, which is located around 15 km from the Chornobyl plant, the site of one of the worst nuclear disasters in human history. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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