Legal Battle Ends: Menzies Forced to Leave Windhoek Airport Premises

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 6 — After almost a decade of dedicated service, Menzies, a renowned ground-handling expert, is set to depart from Windhoek Hosea Kutako International (WDH). This departure follows the Namibian High Court’s rejection of their application to regain access to the airport.

On September 1, Judge Hannelie Prinsloo dismissed Menzies Aviation Namibia’s appeal against their abrupt eviction from WDH by the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) on August 19, imposing costs on Menzies. Furthermore, the court has removed the case from its docket, as Judge Prinsloo ruled that Menzies lacks the legal right to continue occupying NAC premises at WDH.

This decision culminated in a lengthy and intricate legal battle between Menzies and the NAC. In June 2022, the High Court determined that Menzies’ contract with the NAC had indeed expired, necessitating their departure from the airport premises. Menzies contested this ruling, but the Supreme Court upheld it in June 2023.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling, the NAC issued an eviction notice to Menzies. In defiance, Menzies refused to vacate the premises, leading the NAC to obtain a court order for their eviction. Menzies subsequently filed an urgent application in the High Court to halt the eviction, which the court ultimately rejected.

With this recent ruling, Menzies has exhausted all legal avenues and is now expected to vacate WDH. The company has explicitly stated that it will not transfer cargo to Paragon or the NAC, emphasizing that cargo release involves specific procedures and data entry exclusively within the ground handler’s purview.

The protracted feud between Menzies and the NAC has presented significant challenges for the Namibian aviation industry. The abrupt eviction of Menzies resulted in multiple flight disruptions, and the ongoing dispute has cast a cloud over the future of ground handling operations at WDH.

The resolution of the cargo handling issue remains uncertain, leaving stakeholders, including the NAC, in a precarious position. The NAC has expressed its commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that cargo operations at WDH remain uninterrupted. However, the persistent conflict with Menzies is expected to pose a formidable challenge to this goal.

This protracted battle between Menzies and the NAC serves as a stark reminder of the pivotal role good governance plays in the aviation industry. Termination of contracts without due process can lead to chaos and disruption, underscoring the need for a transparent and clearly defined process when awarding ground handling contracts.

The Namibian aviation industry holds a crucial position in the country’s economy. Therefore, it is imperative that the NAC and all relevant stakeholders work collaboratively to ensure the industry’s smooth and efficient operation.