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Democrats, Republicans trade blame as major U.S. airports continue to see hours-long security lines
Thousands of protesters rally against the new immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York Saturday.
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Democrats, Republicans trade blame as major U.S. airports continue to see hours-long security lines

March 26, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 26 — Democrats and Republicans traded blame on Wednesday as major U.S. airports continue to see hours-long security lines due to staffing shortages among Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents amid a prolonged Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown.

“Senate Republicans have now blocked TSA funding 9 times. They are solely responsible for the chaos travelers are experiencing,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X. U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, lashed out at Democrats.

“Blame the Democrats for the Airport’s mess. They want our Country to do badly. They want our Country to fail,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Democrats have called for reforms to immigration enforcement following the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis in January, but Republicans have repeatedly rejected their demands, resulting in a deadlock in negotiations.

Against that backdrop, DHS funding expired on Feb. 13. This has left the department’s operations — including the TSA, the Coast Guard, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency — severely strained.

Over the past few weeks, wait times at some major airports have significantly increased due to TSA staffing shortages, causing complaints and chaos. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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