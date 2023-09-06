Trending Now
Amutse Advocates for Implementation of Digital Health Passports in Namibia
Health

Amutse Advocates for Implementation of Digital Health Passports in Namibia

September 6, 2023

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

WINDHOEK, Sept. 6 – Modestus Amutse, Chairperson of the Information and Communication Technology Parliamentary Standing Committee, has underscored the critical need for the implementation of digital health passports in Namibia. He believes that this digital system can significantly enhance the country’s healthcare by providing patients with centralized access to their health records.

During discussions centred on the integration of digital health passports in hospitals, Amutse emphasized the potential advantages of such a system. Simultaneously, the committee is conducting regional consultations concerning the management of medical supplies, including medicines, at the nation’s medical stores.

Amutse clarified that the committee is actively exploring the feasibility of establishing a comprehensive digitalized system, extendable from medical stores to the last-mile users in village clinics. This holistic approach aims to tackle the persistent issue of medicine and supply shortages within hospitals.

In addition to centralizing health records, Amutse pointed out that digital health passports could streamline patient identification and verification processes. Such streamlining would not only save valuable time for healthcare personnel but also lead to more precise and efficient patient care.

Furthermore, Amutse highlighted that implementing a unified digitalized system would address challenges extending beyond medicine shortages. It would also enhance data management capabilities and enable real-time monitoring of disease outbreaks, ultimately bolstering the country’s capacity to respond to public health emergencies.

The adoption of digital health passports and the establishment of a comprehensive digital system in Namibia can address various healthcare sector challenges. This approach promises improved accessibility and availability of healthcare services for all citizens, marking a significant step toward enhancing the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.  -Namibia Daily News

