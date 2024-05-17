Lack of Grazing Forces Farmers to Seek Pasture in Angola

By Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, 17May 2024 – Ohangwena Regional Governor Sebastian Ndeitunga expressed concern over the severe lack of grazing due to drought, which has compelled many local farmers to seek grazing areas in neighboring Angola.

The Okongo quarantine farm, spanning over 18,000 hectares and divided into 11 camps, is being utilized by Meatco to quarantine livestock bought from farmers through commodity-based trade for its Rundu abattoir for export. Currently, over 90 livestock are kept in the facility, which has a carrying capacity of over 800 cattle. Part of the quarantine farm has been designated as a core area for wildlife.

The livestock at the facility were relocated from the Matumbo Ribebe quarantine camp, 50 kilometers east of Rundu in the Kavango East region, which is in a dilapidated state. According to Meatco Operations Manager Obed Kaatura, the Rundu abattoir recently obtained export status, prompting the decision to move livestock to the Okongo quarantine farm, which can provide the necessary veterinary services for animals destined for export.

This information was revealed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economics and Public Administration during its oversight visits in the Northern Communal Areas (NCAs), following a petition lodged with Parliament by Lisha Empowerment and Development calling for the revival of the livestock market in the NCAs. Kaatura also noted that farmers in the Ohangwena region could sell their livestock directly to Meatco for the local market without undergoing quarantine, addressing concerns that local farmers are being sidelined in livestock marketing.

The Liberation Veterans Association of Namibia has formed a joint venture with local businessman Shaduka Trading to operate the only abattoir in the region catering to the local market. However, this abattoir is not operating at full capacity. Officials at the Okongo livestock quarantine farm cited veld fires, which damage infrastructure, and predators attacking livestock as significant challenges.- Namibia Daily News