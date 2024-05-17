Namibian Police Seek Public Assistance in Tracing Missing Boy

By Lylie Happiness

Omuthiya, 17 May 2024| | Namibian Police at Omuthiya Police Station in the Oshikoto Region are requesting public assistance in locating Titus Kampa Kateta, a 17-year-old male learner who went missing on Sunday, 12 May 2024, around 12:00 at Onyati hiking place.

It is alleged that Titus, a Grade 9 learner at Ekulo Secondary School, went missing after being dropped off by his biological mother at Onyati hiking point to return to school at around 10:00 on the same date. He got a lift to school, and that was the last time his mother saw him. On Tuesday, 14 May 2024, it was reported that he did not arrive at school after the weekend. Additionally, it is alleged that other learners saw him in Omuthiya town, but he was not wearing a school uniform. There is no further information on his whereabouts after he was seen in Omuthiya town.

Titus Kampa Kateta is a learner at Ekulo Secondary School. He resides in Oshalongo A in the Onankali circuit. He is mentally stable, fair in complexion, of average height, and speaks Oshiwambo.

Efforts by the family to locate and trace his whereabouts have thus far been unsuccessful. Therefore, Titus Kampa Kateta or anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to contact Mrs. Aina Negodhi (mother) at Oshalongo A village on 0812845998, Detective Senior Inspector Kanyemba at 0812538817, or the nearest police station.- Namibia Daily News