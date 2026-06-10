Iran reports 54 seafarer deaths, 253 vessels destroyed since conflict began

LONDON, June 10 — Iran said on Wednesday that 54 seafarers had been killed, 66 injured and seven remained missing in maritime incidents linked to the conflict and related maritime restrictions, according to figures presented at a meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Addressing the 76th session of the IMO Technical Cooperation Committee, the Iranian representative said the incidents had affected a total of 360 vessels, including 253 that were sunk or otherwise totally destroyed.

The representative said the conflict and related maritime restrictions had severely affected ships, seafarers, port operations, search and rescue services, emergency response systems, vessel traffic services, communications facilities and maritime safety infrastructure.

According to the figures presented by Iran, 28 seafarers were taken hostage during the period, five of whom remain in captivity.

The representative also reported damage to four maritime operations buildings, four vessel traffic service control stations and eight communications relay units, describing them as critical facilities for safe navigation, emergency coordination and maritime traffic management.

In a document submitted to the committee on June 8, Iran said a U.S. measure entitled “U.S. to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports,” together with related restrictions, had disrupted commercial shipping, port access, voyage planning, navigational safety and the movement of ships and seafarers. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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