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Mozambique to establish first vehicle assembly plant through public-private partnership
Africa

Mozambique to establish first vehicle assembly plant through public-private partnership

June 10, 2026

MAPUTO, June 10– The Mozambican government has approved the launch of an international tender to select a private partner to establish a vehicle assembly plant.

The decision was announced on Tuesday by government spokesperson and Health Minister Ussene Isse following a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

According to Isse, the project will be implemented under a public-private partnership framework to help address the country’s growing transportation challenges while stimulating domestic manufacturing capacity.

“The establishment of a vehicle assembly plant in the country emerges as a measure to address the high costs of acquiring buses, difficulties in designing buses adapted to local realities, and the need for greater flexibility in fleet renewal,” he added.

The government expects the initiative to improve both urban and rural public transport systems while encouraging private-sector participation in the transport industry.

The project aligns with Mozambique’s energy transition strategy and will promote the adoption of cleaner transport technologies powered by natural gas and electricity.

The announcement comes as Mozambique seeks to accelerate industrialization and attract private investment under the administration of President Daniel Chapo. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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