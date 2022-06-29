Let’s work to meet the government half way – Ndevashiya

By Staff reporter

EENHANA, June 29 – Ohangwena governor, Walde Ndevashiya, has stressed that communities need to work as it is the only way they can meet the government halfway.

He was speaking during the official handover of farming equipment to the San community at Mumbimbi village in the Oshikunde constituency on Tuesday.

The donation was made by the Camill Fishing company that responded to an appeal by the community.

Ndevashiya urged the members to find ways and work for themselves such as making use of the donated equipment and creating their small vegetable gardens for survival.

“Drought relief programmes are only for the drought-stricken regions and for old people who cannot work for themselves. If we don’t work there will be no drought relief food for us, so let’s make use of the equipment and grow our own food,” he said.

He added that if all fishing companies, that got fishing quotas, could look to the needy communities and follow a good example of Camill Fishing, we would not find ourselves with needy communities.

Oshikunde constituency councillor, Lonia Shinana-Kaishungu, said that it was now time to work. The community requested and received, it was now the time for community members to work and make use of what was provided.

“The government comes in the form of people such as donors and brings opportunities to us, but the government cannot assist us every step of the way, how to work and how to survive is on our own, given the opportunity,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of Camill Fishing, Elise Haulondjamba, said they have helped a lot of needy communities with the little they have.

“It is not to say that we have a lot of money in surplus that we don’t use that we decided to help, but we just ensure that we share the little that we have with the vulnerable communities,” he said.

He added that community members should take good care of their donated equipment and ensure that they use it for the intended purpose.

The community is still in need of assistance for their own water and also proper shelter. – Namibia Daily News