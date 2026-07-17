Kuwait says soldiers injured, power plant damaged in Iranian attacks

KUWAIT CITY, July 17– Several members of Kuwait’s armed forces were injured and a power generation and water desalination plant was damaged on Friday in Iranian attacks, Kuwaiti authorities said.

The soldiers were injured by “hostile” drone attacks, which targeted “several facilities and camps affiliated with the Kuwaiti Army this morning,” the army said on social media platform X. It did not disclose the number or severity of the injuries.

Earlier on Friday, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said on X that an Iranian attack struck a power generation and water desalination plant in the country, triggering a fire and causing extensive damage to the facility.

Firefighting teams had brought the blaze under control, while technical crews were working to repair the damaged units and restore them to service, said the ministry.

It urged residents to conserve electricity during what it called an “exceptional period.” Separately, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law, warning they risked further destabilizing the region and reaffirming Kuwait’s right to protect its security.

The development came amid heightened regional tensions despite a peace memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran in mid-June, under which they were expected to hold negotiations within 60 days toward a final agreement.

The United States has conducted multiple rounds of strikes against Iran in recent days, while Iran has responded by launching retaliatory attacks on U.S. bases and facilities in several Gulf countries. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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