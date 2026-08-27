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Kuwait, Pakistan sign joint defense, military cooperation agreement
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Kuwait, Pakistan sign joint defense, military cooperation agreement

August 27, 2026

KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 27– Kuwait and Pakistan signed a joint defense and military cooperation agreement on Thursday aimed at strengthening military ties and operational coordination between the two countries, the Kuwaiti army said.

The agreement was signed during Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah’s visit to Islamabad, where he met with Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the army said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the defense and military fields, according to the statement.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments and issues of common concern, as well as efforts to promote security and stability in the region.

The Kuwaiti army described the agreement as a “significant step” in defense and military cooperation between Kuwait and Pakistan, saying it provides a framework for enhancing operational coordination, exchanging expertise and improving cooperation and integration between the two countries’ armed forces. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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