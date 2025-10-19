Palestinian man killed by Israeli army in West Bank: health ministry

RAMALLAH, Oct. 19 — A Palestinian man was killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Sunday. Majed Daoud, 42, was shot in the abdomen and limbs by Israeli forces in the Al-Ain refugee camp in Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated two gunshot injuries in Nablus, one of which was serious.

Daoud underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation but died from his wounds upon arrival at the hospital.

The society added that another young man, 22, was injured by shrapnel from live bullets in his feet.

Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses reported that Israeli special forces stormed a neighborhood in the Al-Ain refugee camp and surrounded a house.

Gunfire was exchanged, and residents were reportedly attacked before the Israeli army sent reinforcements to the area. The Israeli army has not commented on the incident.

It comes a day after the Israeli army reported that two of its soldiers were injured by an explosive device thrown by a Palestinian in Tubas, a city in the northern West Bank.

The explosion left the soldiers moderately injured, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a press statement.

No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The West Bank has witnessed escalating tensions since Oct. 7, 2023, amid repeated Israeli military operations and incursions into Palestinian cities, villages, and refugee camps.

According to Palestinian statistics, these operations have resulted in the deaths of more than 950 Palestinians. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 16