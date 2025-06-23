Iran targets U.S. base in Qatar with missiles; Arab states condemn attack

DOHA/TEHRAN, June 23 — Qatar said it intercepted multiple Iranian missiles over its capital, Doha, on Monday, in an attack Tehran claimed was aimed at U.S. forces at the Al Udeid Air Base, sparking swift condemnation from across the Arab world.

Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, confirmed the interception and denounced the attack as “a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.” He stated that the base had been evacuated ahead of the strike, and no casualties were reported.

“Qatar reserves the right to respond,” Ansari said in a statement, adding that all necessary precautions had been taken to ensure personnel safety.

The Qatari interior ministry said later that “the security situation in the country is stable, and there is no cause for concern.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the operation, dubbed Annunciation of Victory, saying it had targeted U.S. military installations in both Qatar and Iraq. The IRGC described Al Udeid as “the headquarters of the U.S. Air Force and the largest strategic asset” of American forces in the region, and said it fired six missiles at the site.

“Iran will not leave any attack on its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security unanswered,” the IRGC said, directly linking the strike to the U.S. assault on its nuclear facilities.

Despite the attack, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said Tehran was committed to its “brotherly and friendly relations” with Qatar, noting the targeted base was far from urban centres and posed no danger to the country.

The incident prompted widespread temporary airspace closures. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had shut their airspace before the attack, while Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq followed suit after the attack. Kuwait’s defence ministry denied reports that any of its bases had been targeted.

Al Udeid Air Base hosts thousands of U.S. and coalition forces and is a central hub for American military operations in the Middle East.

The attack drew immediate condemnation from Qatar’s Gulf neighbours and other Arab states. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, the UAE, Yemen, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan issued separate statements denouncing the attack as an unacceptable violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law. They expressed “full solidarity” with Qatar, with Riyadh affirming it would place “all its capabilities at Qatar’s disposal.”

Iraq, which has not confirmed any attack on U.S. military bases within its borders, pledged solidarity with Qatar on Monday, emphasising the importance of preserving its sovereignty and security. Iraq reiterated its firm position that regional crises can only be resolved through dialogue.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called the attack “unacceptable and condemned,” adding, “We have previously warned of the danger of escalation.”

Brent crude futures dropped nearly 5 U.S. dollars, or over 6 percent, on Monday as fears of wider disruption eased after Iran refrained from blocking tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital chokepoint for global energy shipments. Iran had previously suggested it might close the strait, sending oil prices nearly 6 percent higher after Saturday’s U.S. airstrikes. QatarEnergy reported no interruption to production or exports following the attack. (Xinhua)

