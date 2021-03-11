KINDNESS IS THE ‘CATCH OF THE DAY’ IN KEETMANSHOOP.

Keetmanshoop, Mar 11 – – DStv Agent, Basil Brown, epitomises MultiChoice Namibia’s promise of using entertainment to enrich Namibian lives.

Basil was born and raised in the small harbour town of Lüderitz. He had a natural affinity for the ocean, and as soon as he had the opportunity, he became a fisherman. He derived immense pride and satisfaction from running a business that helped to feed and nourish families. He loved the sea so much, that his biggest dream was to become captain of his own sea-faring vessel.

However, destiny had other ideas, and Basil later found himself married to a wonderful woman, Mona, with a family of their own and living in Keetmanshoop – far from the ocean he loved so much. But he never lost his will to want to serve his community, and so Basil began doing DStv installations for MultiChoice customers in the town.

His business grew, and soon he was captaining a thriving operation of a different kind, providing satellite-TV products and services as a MultiChoice Agent. He officially launched his business with Mona in 1993, naming it Diego’s Sales after his son who sadly passed away.

As the business grew, so Basil and Mona were able to employ more people to help service greater numbers of customers in Keetmanshoop. Today, their crew includes five employees as well as regular input from their three daughters in what has become a much-loved family business.

Basil might not be sailing the seas catching fish, but he is still helping to feed and nourish local families. For the past six years, Diego’s Sales has provided meals and other necessary items to old age homes in the community. It has also assisted local schools and reached out to the wider community to provide donations for those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Basil even paid the materials costs to repair the pavement outside his store to prevent pedestrians from falling and hurting themselves, when the local council said it didn’t have available funds for the materials needed for the repairs.

“My dream is just to make people happy,” says Basil of his efforts to help make his part of the world a better place.

Basil truly embodies the MultiChoice Namibia ideal of ‘enriching lives’ and judging by his hundreds of happy customers and friends in the community, he is doing just that!

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info