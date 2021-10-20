Erongo Region set to host Queen’s Baton ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

WINDHOEK, 20 OCT – Ahead of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Queens Baton Relay’s arrival to Namibia is set to transform the Erongo Region into a hive of activity from the 13th to the 16th of December. The Queen’s Baton Relay is the traditional curtain raiser for the Games and next year’s games will mark the Platinum Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II, marking 70 years since her ascension to the British throne in 1952.

Deputy High Commissioner of the British High Commission Charlotte Fenton said that the Baton’s journey will ignite hope, solidarity and collaboration for then next generation, with these stories leaving all inspired to take on challenges that matter.

Fenton said: “The Baton will reach Namibia on 13 December, having already passed through 18 Commonwealth nations. It will arrive here from South Africa and will then move on to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The Relay started on October 7 when Queen Elizabeth II sent the Baton on a journey that spans over 140 000km, and will see it travelling over 290 days through 72 Commonwealth countries and territories. The people of Namibia – who I know will welcome the Baton so warmly, and embrace the opportunity to share all that the wonderful cultures here have to offer to the world.”

Namibia National Olympic Committee as well as Namibia Commonwealth Games Association President Abner Xoagub said the Relay was key in creating a diverse pool of cultures and stories from all segments of a demographic.

“The Queens Baton Relay celebrates and brings people from diverse cultures together and embodies inspirational stories of Baton bearers from all walks of life. The Namibian Commonwealth Games Association works tirelessly to ensure that the Namibian leg of the Queen’s Baton Relay involves as many Namibians as possible with no discrimination to race, gender, religion, age, culture or disability. We will showcase Namibia at its best and guarantees that the Relay is one of the most memorable events – and in order to achieve this collectively we invite all Namibians to participate and to join in this historic event,” said Xoagub.

6,500 athletes and team officials from 72 Commonwealth nations and territories are expected to attend Birmingham 2022 which will run from 28 July to 8 August 2022. – musa@namibiadailynews.info