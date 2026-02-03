Trending Now
Kenya launches national electric mobility policy
February 3, 2026

NAIROBI, Feb. 3– Kenya on Tuesday launched a policy to boost the uptake of electric mobility nationwide. Davis Chirchir, cabinet secretary at the Ministry of Roads and Transport, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the National Electric Mobility Policy marks a milestone in the country’s journey toward achieving a clean, efficient, and inclusive transport system.

“Through this policy, the government sets out a clear framework for promoting the adoption of electric mobility technologies, building necessary infrastructure, and fostering innovation and investment in the sector,” Chirchir said.

He added that the policy establishes targets for deploying electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to ensure widespread coverage for all vehicle categories.

According to Chirchir, the policy also requires the government to promote local manufacture and assembly of EVs in order to ensure their availability in the local market.

Mohamed Daghar, principal secretary in Kenya’s Ministry of Roads and Transport, said the number of registered EVs in the country stood at 24,754 by the end of December 2025.

Daghar said that Kenya is prioritizing electric mobility as it will facilitate the country’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by accelerating the decarbonization of the transport sector.

He added that the policy will also provide a roadmap for enhancing local technical capacity and skills across the e-mobility value chain. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

