Nigerian college suspends academic activities after gunmen attack

ABUJA, June 12 — A polytechnic in northwest Nigeria on Friday suspended academic activities indefinitely following an attack by unknown gunmen on the institution late Thursday.

At least one student was killed, another injured, and 10 others, including teachers kidnapped at the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in the town of Zaria in the northwestern state of Kaduna, local officials said.

“Students have been directed to vacate the institution immediately,” Mahmud Kwarbai, spokesman for the polytechnic, said in a statement.

Kwarbai said that the attack had created serious tension among the students, hence the indefinite suspension of academic activities at the institution.

Citing a brief by the security agencies, Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, said earlier that the gunmen invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically.

“In the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries,” he said, adding one of the students died after they were rushed to a local hospital for medical attention, while the other one is still receiving treatment.

The most populous African country has witnessed a series of gunmen attacks on schools and universities in recent months with hundreds of students kidnapped. (Xinhua)