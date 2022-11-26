Trending Now
Africa

Rwanda launches 16 days of activism against gender-based violence

November 26, 2022

KIGALI, Nov. 26 — Rwanda on Friday joined the rest of the world to mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence calling for collective efforts to stem the violence.
Under the national theme of “Unite, Build a Violence-Free Society”, the campaign will be used to raise awareness of the need to stem the violence against women and girls, mobilize the public to combat the violence and reduce cases of child defilement and teenage pregnancy.
UN Women Country Representative in Rwanda Jennet Kem said gender-based violence impacts girls’ and women’s health as well as their other freedoms, adding that the violence reduces their ability to study and work and limits their access to essential services as well as their enjoyment of cultural and recreational opportunities.
According to her, climate change is aggravating violence against women and girls, while rapidly expanding new information technologies and digital platforms are also increasing online violence against women and girls.
“Ending violence against women and girls can be achieved through partnerships and advocacy coupled with coordinated action across different sectors such as justice, health, and education, among others,” Kem said.
The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until Dec. 10, the Human Rights Day. (Xinhua)

