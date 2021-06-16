Katutura Central Constituency office to launch old pensioners ‘s homes repainting Project.

Windhoek, June 16 – -Katutura Central Constituency office today announced that they will Launch the Pensioners Homes Repainting Project in Katutura Central

Constituency.

In a statement sent out to the media as an invite to cover the event that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, The regional council hon. Vezemba Rodman Katjaimo said “Katutura Central Constituency office will launch a project of repainting the old homes of our pensioners.It is against this background that you are kindly invited to witness and cover this important event”.

The vanue for the launch of repainting project is Katutura Central Constituency

Levitikus street, erf no: 4893, and the event starts at 12:00am.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info