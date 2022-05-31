Trending Now
Feeding Namibia launches first feeding station in DRC, Swakopmund
Feeding Namibia launches first feeding station in DRC, Swakopmund

May 31, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 31 May 2022 – Feeding Namibia fed over 550 children on Monday, at the official launch of their first feeding station at the DRC informal settlement at Swakopmund. The launch was graced with the appearance of Miss World Namibia 2021, Annerie Maré.

Feeding Namibia is a charity organiation that supplies and distributes dry blended fortified foods to individuals, schools, and bulk feeding programmes.

The site aims to feed more than 100 children, which would help in uplifting and assisting families living in the DRC community with food security.

“I’m very thankful that Namibia is looking at sustainable development and feeding their own people. And it’s such an honour to experience how Namibians are taking their time to do this,” said Annerie Maré.

Food security remains a concern in Namibia, contributing to the high rate of community members who live in poverty on a daily basis.

“It’s much of a concern, that many families still go to bed on an empty stomach,” Swakopmund mayor, Louisa Kativa mentioned at the event.

“When we give gracefully and accept gracefully, everyone is blessed,” she said.– Namibia Daily News

