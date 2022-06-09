Kamunima appointed inspector in Kavango East

By Nankali za Muserengwa

Shighuru village, June 09, – Social media platforms were abuzz today with congratulatory messages from well-wishers after the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture announced the appointment of prominent youth activist Pontianus Kamunima as the new schools’ inspector of Ndiyona circuit in the Ndiyona constituency in Kavango East on Thursday.

In his heyday as a footballer, popular Kamunima was a steely defender for Neyuva Young Ones and for Rundu Chiefs before becoming a well-known independent thinker and influencer in the Kavango regions.

Kamunima is currently a senior official and lecturer at the International University of Management, (IUM) main campus in Windhoek. He holds a master’s degree in Education Management from Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

Kamunima refused to comment on his appointment and said: “I will address the media at the right time” and switched off his mobile phone – Namibia Daily News.