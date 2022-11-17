Unemployed youth get training

By Charmaine Boois

Mariental, Nov. 17 – Ten unemployed young people from the remote community of Aranos in the Hardap region are receiving training at a workshop being held by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Mariental.

The workshop is being held at the constituency office for community development in Aranos, a multipurpose community centre.

Volunteers who want to learn the fundamentals of article and caption writing as well as how to use the equipment are attending the week-long course because they believe that possessing these abilities will help them to fight unemployment.

Salmon Boois, a councillor for the Aranos Regional Council, met the youth on Monday.

“Grab these opportunities to learn and use these skills to do something serious, like starting a business or working on developing an Aranos community newspaper,” the regional councillor told the volunteers.