Namibia launches First National Plan Action for Small-Scale Fisheries

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 9 June 2022 – Namibia launched a national programme on small-scale fisheries in Swakopmund on Thursday.

Called the National Plan of Action – Small Scale Fisheries (NPOA-SFF) it will operate under the theme: ‘Building resilient small-scale fisheries systems together – towards sustainable natural resource utilisation, co-governance, and viable communities.

In line with the fifth National Development Plan (NDP), the Harambee Prosperity Plan II, in 2020, Namibia through the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) adopted the voluntary guidelines for securing sustainable small-scale action for small-scale fisheries as a road map for the next five years (2022-2026). The estimated value of action from September 2020 – August 2023 is N$7 million.

Fisheries and marine resources minister, Derek Klazen, stated that the national plan aimed at recognising the important role that the small-scale fisheries sector plays in socio-economic growth and economic transformation.

The fisheries sector is the third contributor to the national GDP and is a primary national economic sector that provides employment to the nation, and has so far made Namibia a notable supplier to a lucrative global market for fish and marine-related products.

According to the executive director of MFMR, Annely Haiphene, the small-scale fisheries sector indirectly supports the livelihood of over 280 000 Namibians, which is approximately 11% of the country’s total population, in terms of income, employment, socio-economic benefits, food and nutrition security at household levels.

Namibia’s fisheries sector has been recognised to have achieved commendable benefits of value to the nation through the sustainability of natural resources management. Thus, the sector has so far shown prudent management.

“The launch of the National Action Plan serves as confirmation that the fishing sector has the potential to create a more formalised industry with massive socio-economic potential,” said the governor of the Erongo region, Neville Andre.

He also added this strategy will undoubtedly lead the process that will empower the small-scale fishermen and their operations into a more structured industry. This in turn will not only enhance food sustainability but also create a marketable product with a price premium that can sustain livelihoods.

Ms. Haiphene mentioned that the implementation of the National Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries is expected to bring short and long-term solutions to most of the challenges facing small-scale fisheries in the country.

“With this National Plan of Action in place, Namibia is well-positioned to plan better for its small-scale fisheries sectors to ensure the involvement of both men and women in small-scale fisheries value chains, and increase its a contribution to the local economy,” concluded the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative,” Farayi Zimudzi. – Namibia Daily News