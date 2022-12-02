Japan beat Spain to win Group E on dramatic night in World Cup

DOHA, Dec. 1 — Japan came back from one goal down to beat Spain 2-1 which saw them qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup as Group E winners.

Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka scored goals for Japan at the start of the second half of a dramatic match.

Spain totally dominated the first half in which Japan had just 14 percent of ball possession, and Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the 11th minute with an excellent header.

Japan brought on Doan and Kaoru Mitoma after the break and they made an immediate impact with Doan scoring in the 48th minute and then combining for Tanaka to scramble home three minutes later.

Spain pressed Japan hard in the closing minutes, but Japan held on for a big win, which also means Germany are knocked out of the tournament. (Xinhua)