Pele to Stay in Hospital for Further Exams

SPORTS

December 10, 2021

 

SAO PAULO, Dec. 10 — Brazilian football great Pele said Thursday he will remain in hospital for a “few more days” as he undergoes exams following surgery to remove a colon tumor.

The 81-year-old told fans on social media that he was receiving his last session of chemotherapy for the year at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital.

Pele talks to fans on his social media page

“I wanted to share this achievement with you,” the three-time World Cup winner wrote on social media alongside a photograph in which he shows a clenched right fist while in a hospital gown. “After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate.”

“I’m going to take this chance to do a new battery of exams, so I’m going to stay here for a few more days. Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the holiday season!” he added.

Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years. He was capped 91 times for Brazil and scored 77 international goals. – XINHUA

 

