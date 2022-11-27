Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS Spain and Germany draw tense match in World Cup
Spain and Germany draw tense match in World Cup
SPORTS

Spain and Germany draw tense match in World Cup

November 27, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 27 — Goals from substitutes Alvaro Morata and Niclas Fullkrug saw Spain and Germany draw 1-1 in a tense Group E match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.
Morata scored a typical poacher’s goal in the 62nd minute, when he prodded home Jordi Alba’s low cross to put Spain ahead and leave Germany’s World Cup future looking groggy on the ropes, but the powerful Fullkrug drilled home a vital equalizer in the 83rd minute, just minutes after coming into the game.
The draw means Spain top Group E with four points after two games, and a draw in their last match against Japan will see them through, while Germany need to beat Costa Rica and hope that Japan don’t beat Spain, who have a much better goal difference. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 4
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Christian Eriksen leaves Inter Milan “by mutual consent”

December 18, 2021

Nigeria to reward athletes of world athletics U20...

August 22, 2021

Sierra Leone proves hard to beat in AFCON:...

January 17, 2022

Inter Milan tops Serie A table by destroying...

December 13, 2021

Cavani shines as Uruguay rout Mexico in friendly

June 3, 2022

IOC EB recommends no participation of Russian, Belarusian...

March 1, 2022

FIFA World Cup group standings

November 26, 2022

2022 World Cup season is a journey into...

July 17, 2022

Star African Basketball player to watch: David Nwaba

October 6, 2021

South Korea to count on Son Heung-min in...

November 17, 2022