Spain and Germany draw tense match in World Cup

DOHA, Nov. 27 — Goals from substitutes Alvaro Morata and Niclas Fullkrug saw Spain and Germany draw 1-1 in a tense Group E match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

Morata scored a typical poacher’s goal in the 62nd minute, when he prodded home Jordi Alba’s low cross to put Spain ahead and leave Germany’s World Cup future looking groggy on the ropes, but the powerful Fullkrug drilled home a vital equalizer in the 83rd minute, just minutes after coming into the game.

The draw means Spain top Group E with four points after two games, and a draw in their last match against Japan will see them through, while Germany need to beat Costa Rica and hope that Japan don’t beat Spain, who have a much better goal difference. (Xinhua)