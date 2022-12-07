Trending Now
Samuel Eto’o apologizes for assaulting Algerian football supporter

December 7, 2022

YAOUNDE, Dec. 6 — Former football star and president of Cameroon Football Federation Samuel Eto’o has issued an apology after getting into a physical altercation with an Algerian football supporter.
The ex-Chelsea striker was caught on camera kneeing the Algerian YouTuber as he filmed him leaving a stadium in Doha Monday evening.
“I would like to apologize for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologize to the public for this unfortunate incident,” Eto’o said in a statement on Tuesday.
He stressed that he had been a victim of “relentless” provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters who accused him of conniving with the referee to cheat the Cameroon-Algeria World Cup qualifier on March 29 which saw Cameroon qualify.
“I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria’s defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport. I therefore call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs,” Eto’o said in the statement. (Xinhua)

