Xi says China consistently attaches great importance to ties with Vietnam

BEIJING, Feb. 4 — China will consistently attach great importance to the development of China-Vietnam relations, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Le Hoai Trung, special envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, on Wednesday in Beijing.

Trung is a member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs of Vietnam.

Xi said China and Vietnam have made vigorous progress in all aspects of socialist development, demonstrating the vitality and vigor of the socialist system. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

