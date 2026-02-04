Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Xi says China consistently attaches great importance to ties with Vietnam
Xi says China consistently attaches great importance to ties with Vietnam
China's President Xi Jinping speaks at the "Senior Chinese Leader Event" held by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool/File Photo
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalPOLITICS

Xi says China consistently attaches great importance to ties with Vietnam

February 4, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 4 — China will consistently attach great importance to the development of China-Vietnam relations, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Le Hoai Trung, special envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, on Wednesday in Beijing.

Trung is a member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs of Vietnam.

Xi said China and Vietnam have made vigorous progress in all aspects of socialist development, demonstrating the vitality and vigor of the socialist system. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 44
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

U.S. policy puts Europe at disadvantage with Russia,...

August 29, 2025

Danish PM rebukes “closest ally” in New Year...

January 2, 2026

China Urges US to Abide by One-China Principle

June 19, 2023

Young people gather in Taipei to denounce remarks...

November 27, 2025

Gloria Guevara’s Candidacy for UN Tourism Secretary-General Gains...

March 13, 2025

Obama, Clinton urge Americans to stand up following...

January 26, 2026

U.S. Justice Department investigating Minnesota governor, Minneapolis Mayor

January 17, 2026

S. Korea’s special counsel indicts ex-spy agency chief...

November 28, 2025

19 people jailed for fatal fire in Beijing

February 2, 2026

6 Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed, 8 wounded in Sudan...

December 14, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.