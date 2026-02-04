China’s biathlon team targets breakthrough at 2026 Winter Olympics

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb. 4 — China’s biathlon team is pushing for a breakthrough at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, focusing on broader event participation and improved personal finishes as competitions begin on Sunday at a high-altitude venue.

The team, with three qualified athletes, completed altitude-adaptation training to prepare for the challenging conditions. Goals include competing in more events and achieving new Olympic bests for the athletes.

During the qualification cycle, scheduling conflicts between the Asian Winter Games and key events limited China to three spots: one in men’s biathlon for Yan Xingyuan and two in women’s for Meng Fanqi and Chu Yuanmeng.

This season, Yan posted a personal best of 36th in the men’s sprint at a World Cup event.

Meng took sixth in a sprint at the IBU Cup, while Chu finished seventh in an individual race at the same level.

The sport remains dominated by powerhouses like France, Norway and Sweden, with host nation Italy gaining ground during its home Olympic preparations.

Athletes from these nations consistently top World Cup standings. China’s aims reflect a realistic view of its position in this competitive field, with ambitions for steady progress.

Team officials noted gaps compared to top competitors, including slower shooting transition times – the interval from entering the range to the first shot – as well as needs for better recovery in consecutive races and stronger injury prevention.

In final preparations, the team trained in Ridnaun, Italy, where conditions mirror the Olympic site’s altitude, latitude and climate.

The team arrives in the Olympic Village on February 5 ahead of final preparations. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

