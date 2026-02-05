Russian forces hit Ukrainian military’s transport, energy infrastructure

MOSCOW, Feb. 5 — Russian forces have struck the Ukrainian military’s transport and energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

Russian forces have struck 148 locations, including transport and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, sites for the assembly, storage and launch of long-range drones, ammunition depots, and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Russian air defense forces have shot down one guided aerial bomb, 381 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and nine rockets launched by a U.S.-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

Additionally, Russian air defense forces have shot down 95 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight, the ministry said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

