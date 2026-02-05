Trending Now
Home International Russian forces hit Ukrainian military’s transport, energy infrastructure
Russian forces hit Ukrainian military’s transport, energy infrastructure
Firefighters work at a site of a critical energy facility hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukraine December 13, 2024. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frenkivsk region/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
International

Russian forces hit Ukrainian military’s transport, energy infrastructure

February 5, 2026

MOSCOW, Feb. 5 — Russian forces have struck the Ukrainian military’s transport and energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

Russian forces have struck 148 locations, including transport and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, sites for the assembly, storage and launch of long-range drones, ammunition depots, and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Russian air defense forces have shot down one guided aerial bomb, 381 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and nine rockets launched by a U.S.-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

Additionally, Russian air defense forces have shot down 95 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight, the ministry said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 3
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Blast kills 1 in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province

November 7, 2025

Killer die, 2 injured in school shooting in...

September 11, 2025

Iran says any initiative aiming to end war...

August 18, 2025

China to advance zero-carbon factory development

January 19, 2026

Ukraine, Britain sign deal on interceptor drone production

November 27, 2025

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza, accusing Hamas of...

October 20, 2025

Trump says no U.S. officials to attend upcoming...

November 8, 2025

U.S. mulling Tomahawk cruise missiles for Ukraine via...

September 29, 2025

Handover of southern military camps marks turning point:...

January 9, 2026

2022 must be year to end COVID-19, says...

December 21, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.