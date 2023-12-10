Russian-Namibian intergovernmental commission to meet in Moscow in March 2024

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Namibia – December 10 – The Russian-Namibian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation is set to convene in Moscow in March 2024, signalling a renewed commitment to fortify bilateral ties between the two nations. This announcement follows a recent tête-à-tête between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev and Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

During their discussions, Trutnev and Nandi-Ndaitwah assessed the advancements made in the comprehensive roadmap for trade-economic cooperation, inked in December 2021. Notably, they highlighted that 25% of the projects outlined in the roadmap have already been successfully executed.

Moreover, Russia has expressed keen interest in bolstering sports relations with Namibia, extending an invitation to Namibian athletes to partake in sporting events hosted in Russia.

The forthcoming March 2024 meeting is anticipated to further cement the economic partnership between Russia and Namibia, exploring novel opportunities for collaboration across diverse sectors. This reinvigorated emphasis on bilateral cooperation holds considerable promise for the mutual development and prosperity of both nations.