Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Russian-Namibian intergovernmental commission to meet in Moscow in March 2024
Russian-Namibian intergovernmental commission to meet in Moscow in March 2024
Current Affairs

Russian-Namibian intergovernmental commission to meet in Moscow in March 2024

December 10, 2023

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Namibia – December 10 – The Russian-Namibian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation is set to convene in Moscow in March 2024, signalling a renewed commitment to fortify bilateral ties between the two nations. This announcement follows a recent tête-à-tête between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev and Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

During their discussions, Trutnev and Nandi-Ndaitwah assessed the advancements made in the comprehensive roadmap for trade-economic cooperation, inked in December 2021. Notably, they highlighted that 25% of the projects outlined in the roadmap have already been successfully executed.

Moreover, Russia has expressed keen interest in bolstering sports relations with Namibia, extending an invitation to Namibian athletes to partake in sporting events hosted in Russia.

The forthcoming March 2024 meeting is anticipated to further cement the economic partnership between Russia and Namibia, exploring novel opportunities for collaboration across diverse sectors. This reinvigorated emphasis on bilateral cooperation holds considerable promise for the mutual development and prosperity of both nations.

Post Views: 135
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

BREAKING NEWS – Aruvita Faction Calls for Press...

August 14, 2023

Uutoni finally approves Lutombi’s appointment

November 19, 2022

Poachers to Lose Vehicles in Poaching Cases

August 18, 2023

HWPL Calls for Collective Action to Bring Peace...

May 30, 2022

Official Handing Over of 108 Houses Under Mass...

July 21, 2023

A businessman donates 4000 maize meal bags to...

August 30, 2023

Cleaner Linked to 2020 Robbery at President Ramaphosa’s...

November 7, 2023

Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UNSC to discuss U.S....

March 11, 2022

MICT Holds Validation Workshop to Strengthen Data Protection...

August 22, 2023

“SADC Senior Officials Convene 25th Ordinary MCO Meeting...

July 17, 2023
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.