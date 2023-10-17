Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group Celebrates Sven Thieme’s International Executive Chairman Award

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 17 — The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group proudly announces a momentous achievement as its Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme, is named the “Top International Executive Chairman of the Year” by the esteemed International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This prestigious recognition is a source of immense pride for not only Thieme and the O&L Group but also for the entire nation of Namibia.

Sven Thieme’s unwavering leadership and dedication have played a pivotal role in propelling the O&L Group to new heights of excellence. Under his visionary guidance, the O&L Group has emerged as a pioneering force across various sectors, including leisure, hospitality, food production, fishing, retail, engineering, and green hydrogen, among others.

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a revered organization committed to identifying and honouring top professionals on a global scale. The “Top International Executive Chairman of the Year” award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence within their respective industries.

The significance of this award transcends Thieme and the O&L Group; it stands as a testament to the capabilities and potential of Namibia as a prominent global business and investment destination. This recognition underscores Namibia’s prominence in the global business landscape, reaffirming its status as a hub for excellence and innovation.

Thieme’s accomplishment reflects not only on his leadership but also on the dedicated and talented O&L team, whose relentless efforts and commitment have made this recognition possible. The O&L Group takes immense pride in having its Executive Chairman acknowledged as an international leader.

In graciously accepting the award, Thieme expressed his astonishment and humility, attributing the success to the collective efforts of the O&L family. He remarked, “This award represents our authenticity, passion, and care embedded in our O&L Persona, and it is reflective of the commitment, hard work, and resilience of our entire team. I stand here not as an individual but as a representative of our dynamic, innovative, and passionate organization.”

Sven Thieme’s leadership extends beyond corporate success; he and the O&L Group are renowned for their dedication to sustainable business practices, community development, and creating a positive social impact. The company’s vision aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the IAOTP award recognizes the value of such responsible leadership.

IAOTP President Stephanie Cirami remarked, “We are honoured to have Sven Thieme as part of the IAOTP family. He is brilliant at what he does, his list of accomplishments and accolades are beyond impressive, and he was exactly what we were looking for. We know we will see more outstanding things from this man and hope to meet him at the gala.” Thieme is set to be honoured at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic NYC Plaza Hotel in December in recognition of his selection as the Top International Executive Chairman of the Year.

The O&L Group and Sven Thieme extend their heartfelt gratitude to the International Association of Top Professionals for this prestigious recognition. This honour serves as an inspiration to continue their journey toward excellence, embracing innovation, and setting even higher standards.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the O&L Group’s history and reaffirms Namibia’s position on the global stage as a centre for excellence, innovation, and responsible leadership.