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Israel approves reopening of Karish gas field following ceasefire
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Israel approves reopening of Karish gas field following ceasefire

April 9, 2026

JERUSALEM, April 9– The Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said in a statement on Thursday it had approved the restart of operations at the Karish gas field, the country’s third-largest, located in the Mediterranean Sea off its northern coast.

The field, operated under a state license by London-based energy company Energean, was shut down on Feb. 28 at the start of the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

Israel’s largest natural gas field, Leviathan, was also temporarily halted but resumed operations last week, while the second-largest, Tamar, continued operating throughout.

The decision to restart Karish follows the entry into force of a two-week ceasefire agreement reached by the United States and Iran, although fighting between Israel and Hezbollah on the Lebanese front is still ongoing.

Analysts said the shutdown of Karish, which supplies gas only to the domestic market, contributed to price increases, with small industrial plants among the first to be affected. In 2025, the Karish field produced 5.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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